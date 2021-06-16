[AI Experience] Human-Centric AI Design Key to Greater Acceptance

“I think AI will be used to help aggregate many different inputs that a human might make into a vehicle for mobility,” said David Foster, head of Lyft Transit, Bikes and Scooters, highlighting the value of AI in collecting and analyzing a variety of feedback. “Combine those with inputs that the vehicle itself is sensing around road conditions and traffic hazards, and then turn those into meaningful outputs that either give feedback to the humans through a different piece of output technology or direct the vehicle or another vehicle to take a different action.”

Intuitive Design

In basic terms, an intuitive design is one that is easy to use, where the method of control and operation seems obvious and completely natural to the vast majority of users. Integrating AI into products and services presents designers with a relatively new challenge, especially given AI’s unique ability to learn and adapt. Providing the space to do just that, while still delivering convenience to the user at all times, requires a fine balance. Yet, consumers have shown an understanding that AI applications need time to learn. This, to some extent, affords designers the opportunity to work towards more intuitive designs without the burden of having to attain perfection at the outset.