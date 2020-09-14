A DAY AT THE RACES, BRITISH STYLE

Laura Normanton, executive editor at House & Garden magazine, enjoyed the entire experience provided by LG SIGNATURE and was extremely enamored of the Wine Cellar, calling it “the chicest thing ever” while host Hermione Olivia admitted to having eyes for the ZX OLED TV: “I need it for my dream home one day!”

Sophia Charalambous from the Mayfair Times commented, “COVID-19 tried its best to scupper an exciting day at the races, but thanks to LG SIGNATURE, that didn’t happen. We were able to watch all the races from the comfort of The Kennels. Recreating an old photograph on the steps of Goodwood House with fellow guests topped off a fantastic day.”

At a time when most sports clubs are struggling to stay relevant, LG’s support for a celebrated English tradition during trying times delivered an experience to remember for lucky guests. Not only were LG SIGNATURE products perfectly at home in the premium environs of the Goodwood Estate, the special guests who were invited experienced something quite special while staying safe.