LG Focuses on Connectivity, Sustainability at Casacor São Paulo 2019

CASACOR, the largest architecture and design fair in the Americas, allows visitors to experience the latest in exterior and interior innovations. Running from late May to early August, the 2019 event extends beyond the main São Paulo site, across the year, to twelve additional locations throughout Brazil and four international sites: Santa Cruz de la Sierra, the largest city in Bolivia; Lima, the capital of Peru; Asunción, the capital of Paraguay; and Miami, Florida, in the United States.

The fair’s central concept this year is Connected House. Known for providing convenience through greater connectivity, LG is presenting many of its latest products at CASACOR 2019 including air conditioners, smartphones, TVs and fridges. All the devices employ LG’s exclusive ThinQ AI (Artificial Intelligence) to facilitate inter-device communication and simpler control for users.