Bringing a Smile to Everyone’s Face at CES 2023

Visitors with visual and hearing impairments weren’t shy about expressing their appreciation for the various accessibility features LG provided at its expansive booth. “It was amazing to see so many positive reactions during my time working in LG’s CES booth. I remember one visitor coming to our booth for a second time, but this time with a friend,” said Mr. Jarmailo. “I’m always delighted to play my part in promoting a new level of accessibility with LG, a brand that puts equal importance on every individual’s experience at large trade shows like CES, and we can see these efforts reflected in their products and services too.”