Bringing LG’s Lifestyle TV to the Pearl of the Orient

Unlike a PC, LG StanbyME is mobile, with its own battery for three hours of viewing between charges. Unlike a laptop, LG StanbyME offers a touchscreen and doesn’t require a desk or a lap. Unlike a tablet, LG StanbyME delivers content on a spacious 27-inch display.

To celebrate the first launch of this category-busting home entertainment product outside of South Korea, the Hong Kong team at LG Electronics designed a pop-up event in Central Market last week. Redesigned in 2021 as a Playground for All, Central Market is a local landmark of culture and heritage and the ideal location for LG to introduce the product’s revolutionary design and easy-to-use features.