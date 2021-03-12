Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Celebrating and Connecting with Sports Fans in the Great White North

Beyond News 12/03/2021

The excitement of a live sporting event with devoted fans hanging onto the edge of their seats is unmatched in terms of its energy. But with fans nowadays cheering from their living rooms instead of an arena or stadium, the passion of a crowd coming together to celebrate a goal, a basket, or a win was missing. This was the challenge that the LG team in Canada set for itself – to connect with sports fans to celebrate the moments that make life good, wherever they are, whomever they’re with.

Celebrating and Connecting with Sports Fans in the Great White North

As part of its long-standing partnership with Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE), LG is launching a new campaign called #LifesGoodMoment dedicated to Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors fans. Knowing the intense emotional connection live sports can create, LG is seeking to build a similar sense of community for fans outside the arena. The season-long #LifesGoodMoment campaign recognizes the moments – great or small – that live sports can create. However you make them, and whoever you are with, it is these moments that make Life Good.

Celebrating and Connecting with Sports Fans in the Great White North

“Naturally we recognize that conveying the LG “Life’s Good” brand vision can be a delicate matter at this time,” said Robin Powell, head of marketing at LG Canada. “We felt it was time to shift our efforts from marketing our partnership with MLSE, to using our sponsorship platform to shine a light on the power of the human spirit and the many ways that people continue to create moments that celebrate the importance of community.”

 

The campaign features a six-episode content series that shares personal stories from dedicated Leafs and Raptors fans who were nominated for special recognition for their contributions to their local communities. Raptors shooting guard Norman Powell and Toronto Maple Leafs alumnus Wendel Clark are featured throughout the series and are instrumental in creating Life’s Good moments for these special award recipients.

Celebrating and Connecting with Sports Fans in the Great White North

“This year’s challenges brought us a unique opportunity to redirect some of LG’s sponsorship investment into creating special Life’s Good moments for some of our most selfless fans,” said Galen Davies, senior director for global partnerships at MLSE. “We are proud to work with LG to create a program where fans could nominate community heroes who continue to deserve recognition in these uncertain times.”

Celebrating and Connecting with Sports Fans in the Great White North

The #LifesGoodMoment campaign extends throughout the Leafs and Raptors seasons in 2021. A launch video kicks off the campaign followed by a content series that can be seen live on LG, Leafs and Raptors social platforms. Fans can share their own #LifesGoodMoment in the social content for a chance to win an LG Connected Home.*

 

Creative agency Forsman and Bodenfors developed the insight and creative for the campaign while MLSE created and produced the content series. Media agency PHD is responsible for the paid social and digital campaign while social agency Reprise works with social media influencers to create additional content and execute the contest. Public relations efforts are managed by GCI Canada’s LG-One team.

Celebrating and Connecting with Sports Fans in the Great White North

To see more of #LifesGoodMoment campaign, click here and here.

 

LG and MLSE also partnered on an outdoor screen installation during the Maple Leafs and Raptors season-openers in the fall of 2019. The LED screen is 62 feet by 35 feet, a full 37 percent larger than the old screen, which gives Toronto sports fans a superior viewing experience.

 

The installation of the LG outdoor LED screen is part of the reimagination of Maple Leaf Square, which takes place over the next several years and brings technological and infrastructure innovations to create a world-class fan experience inside and outside the arena. As the exclusive Consumer Electronics Partner of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors, LG is helping power a new fan experience through the latest sign and display innovations at Scotiabank Arena.

 

By LG Canada Staff

 

* One Grand Prize consisting of LG Connected Home product suite, approximate retail value of CAD 10,000. Complete contest details here and here.

 

#2023
Back to List

Related Content

LG Bootcamp, Nurturing Tomorrow’s Innovators
Beyond News

LG Bootcamp, Nurturing Tomorrow’s Innovators

Learn More
Bringing Good Vibes to Australia via ‘Life’s Good With Optimism’ Campaign
Beyond News

Bringing Good Vibes to Australia via ‘Life’s Good With Optimism’ Campaign

Learn More
Enrich Your Everyday Life With LG Lifestyle Screens
Beyond News

Enrich Your Everyday Life With LG Lifestyle Screens

Learn More