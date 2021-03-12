Celebrating and Connecting with Sports Fans in the Great White North

“Naturally we recognize that conveying the LG “Life’s Good” brand vision can be a delicate matter at this time,” said Robin Powell, head of marketing at LG Canada. “We felt it was time to shift our efforts from marketing our partnership with MLSE, to using our sponsorship platform to shine a light on the power of the human spirit and the many ways that people continue to create moments that celebrate the importance of community.”

The campaign features a six-episode content series that shares personal stories from dedicated Leafs and Raptors fans who were nominated for special recognition for their contributions to their local communities. Raptors shooting guard Norman Powell and Toronto Maple Leafs alumnus Wendel Clark are featured throughout the series and are instrumental in creating Life’s Good moments for these special award recipients.