Celebrity Foodies Cook up Kindness in the LG Kitchen This Holiday Season With “Lasagna Love”

In a unique initiative to address food insecurity and spread kindness across the United States, LG is working with global nonprofit Lasagna Love to positively impact communities by connecting neighbors through homemade lasagnas.

LG USA enlisted the help of celebrity chefs and foodies to kick off the #GiveLGLasagnaLove challenge . They will be pitching in to bake lasagnas and posting their experience across their social media channels to inspire others to volunteer and keep the cooking challenge going.