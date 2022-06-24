Championing Healthier Eating With Super Food Trucks

Believing that a spirit of solidarity within the local community would bring people together, LG Indonesia sent food trucks to three waste treatment facilities in the poorer areas of the city – Warung Buncit, Rawajati and Bantargebang. Hundreds of healthy meals were handed out to hard-working locals and deserving children, which were kept fresh and warm thanks to the advanced, energy-efficient LG products employed inside the restaurants on wheels.

LG Indonesia endeavors to bring new social activities that better the lives of people from all walks of life, collaborating with various influential partners across multiple industries along the way to make sure no community is left behind.