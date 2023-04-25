[Earth Day With LG 🌎] LG Reaffirms Sustainability Leadership Once More With Top Ratings

In addition to B2B sustainability leadership, LG also has been recognized overall as a sustainable home appliance brand. Honored for its unwavering commitment and advancements in sustainable green building practices, LG was named the industry’s most sustainable home appliance brand in the recently-published 2023 Green Builder Sustainable Brand Index.

The ranking is based on the weighted average of three factors: survey data used to gauge builders’ perception of a company’s sustainability efforts, data that tracks the number of positive brand mentions by consumers who have used or have heard about a product and sentiment that tracks how favorably consumers view a particular company.

LG topped all three survey components – and is the only company among any category winners to do that – largely due to its ever-advancing and continually popular Signature Kitchen Suite brand and consistent emphasis on energy efficiency and performance.

This top ranking follows the announcement that LG earned two coveted 2023 Green Builder Sustainable Products of the Year distinctions that recognize innovations that go above and beyond in manufacturing and encourage sustainability through innovative technology or an improved version of a traditional technique. The LG Multi F MAX with LGRED multi-zone heat pump HVAC system and LG STUDIO induction cooktop with a flex cooking zone were singled out as Sustainable Products of the Year in the HVAC and appliance categories, respectively.