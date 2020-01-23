First to Market: A Tradition of Innovation

LG Styler continues to be an outlier in home appliances ever since its appearance in 2011. Using TrueSteam™ in place of water to sterilize and refresh garments by eliminating wrinkles and unpleasant odors, this clothing management system continues to set the industry bar for convenience and effectiveness when it comes to caring for clothes that until now, had to be dry cleaned.

LG has made “doing it first” something of a tradition and will never cease seeking out new and better ways to make life good. Stay tuned for part two where the focus will turn to LG “firsts” in display and audio technologies.