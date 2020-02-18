We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
FIRST TO MARKET: LEADERSHIP TOWARD A MORE MOBILE WORLD
The final stop on our tour of LG “firsts” the past decade brings us to the world of mobile where LG has routinely found new ways to break through technological barriers and propel the user experience forward.
A decade ago finds LG at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2011 in Barcelona making waves with the unveiling of the LG Optimus 3D. The eagerly-awaited smartphone ushered in a new era, offering consumers the world’s first full 3D experience on a mobile platform, complete with the ability to shoot, view and share 3D content without cumbersome glasses.
2011 was also the year LG pushed the envelope with the international launch of the world’s first dual-core smartphone, LG Optimus 2X. Powered by the NVIDIA® Tegra™ 2 mobile dual-core processor, the LG Optimus 2X offered key advantages over its single-core competitors, including speedier web browsing and gaming performance.
Jumping forward to 2011, LG wowed visitors to MWC that year with the first-ever demonstration of voice-to-video conversion over an LTE network. This groundbreaking tech enabled users to switch seamlessly between high-quality voice call and high-resolution video call in real time. The company also showed off a new service that made it possible to share videos while recording.
That same year, LG set the benchmark for the premium mobile market with the LG Optimus G, the first handset in the world to boast Qualcomm’s legendary Snapdragon™ S4 Pro Quad-Core processor. With the fastest processor in the industry, a polished design and an array of unique UX features, the Optimus G became an instant LG classic.
Always staying ahead of the curve, LG unveiled the LG G Flex in 2013, the first curved smartphone designed to follow the contour of the user’s face. Leveraging a flexible P-OLED display and the industry’s first curved smartphone battery, the G Flex was a genuine innovation and a worthy addition to the company’s popular G series.
2013 also saw LG reveal its Wireless Ultra High Definition (Ultra HD) Transmission technology at MWC in Barcelona. This exciting, new tech gave users the ability to display games and other content from their smartphones on an Ultra HD TV via wireless connection with minimal loss of data or lag. Automatically adjusting any content for optimal quality on the TV’s high-resolution screen, LG’s mobile innovation ensured flawless pictures and immersive fun on a grander scale.
The company’s leadership in display technology was highlighted in 2014 with the unveiling of LG G3. Packing a Quad HD display (1,440 x 2,560 pixels), LG’s most popular smartphone to date introduced the world to the sharpest picture quality yet seen on a mobile device. LG G3 also added a unique twist to the standard selfie by incorporating gestures into the process. Pressing the shutter button when taking a selfie became infinitely easier with the LG G3, which triggered a three-second shutter timer when it sensed the presence of a clenching hand in the picture frame.
In 2015, LG continued to push the envelope when it introduced the first global flagship phone with a wide angle lens. The LG V10, with its 5MP dual front cameras, could capture normal 80o selfies or 120o wide angle shots. The wide selfie lens allowed for larger groups and more background without the need of a selfie stick.
LG has associated with delivering the very best in mobile audio technology longer than any other smartphone brand. This reputation was enhanced in 2016 with LG Stylus 2, the very first smartphone to feature the DAB+ standard for digital radio broadcasting. LG Stylis 2 with DAB+ granted users access to a huge number of channels, each one offering audio clarity far beyond that of traditional FM.
In 2017, LG gave consumers the cinematic experience many had been waiting for with the announcement of LG G6 with Dolby Vision and HDR10 support. The only mobile device at the time to offer Dolby’s dynamic video format, the G6 provided movie theater-quality visuals that could be enjoyed anywhere, any time.
With its experience, breadth of expertise and technological capabilities, LG is set to continue its pioneering ways in 2020 and beyond. The company’s stellar record of product “firsts” is matched only by its ingenuity, creativity and passion for making life better with every innovation.