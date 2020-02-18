FIRST TO MARKET: LEADERSHIP TOWARD A MORE MOBILE WORLD

[Check out the first and second episodes of the FIRST TO MARKET series.]

The final stop on our tour of LG “firsts” the past decade brings us to the world of mobile where LG has routinely found new ways to break through technological barriers and propel the user experience forward.

A decade ago finds LG at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2011 in Barcelona making waves with the unveiling of the LG Optimus 3D. The eagerly-awaited smartphone ushered in a new era, offering consumers the world’s first full 3D experience on a mobile platform, complete with the ability to shoot, view and share 3D content without cumbersome glasses.