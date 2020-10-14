GIVING AT-RISK YOUTH AN OPPORTUNITY TO LET THEIR CREATIVE LIGHT SHINE

Even with talent and drive, a high percentage of youngsters seeking to enter the creative industry and share their unique gifts with the world rarely get the opportunity to do so. The reasons range from a lack of educational support as well as other factors completely beyond their control.

The LG team in the UK has long been passionate about giving youth the chance to reach their full potential. So, in collaboration with two experienced partners – creative agency Brand & Deliver (B&D) and The Liminality Group (TLG), a charitable organization committed to changing the trajectory of at-risk children and young people – the team developed a unique way to provide disadvantaged teens with a real taste of the creative industry.