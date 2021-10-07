Giving Customers a Taste of Luxury Living

To introduce a wider audience to their shared vision of luxury, LG SIGNATURE and Molteni&C S.p.A are again joining forces to showcase their specialized products for a more refined way of living. Expanding the partnership with the Italian premium lifestyle and furniture brand is a testimony to both brands’ commitment toward a common goal to make the good life accessible to even more consumers.

Last year’s collaboration culminated in LG SIGNATURE OLED TVs being showcased at the renowned Molteni Museum in Italy and Molteni&C flagship stores across Europe and North America. This year, the partnership will focus on activating a variety of initiatives promoting a premium lifestyle to an even larger audience.