Giving Customers a Taste of Luxury Living
With many of us spending more time at home than ever before, it’s perhaps unsurprising that interest in interior renovation and redecoration is at an all-time high. Worldwide, homeowners are investing in making their living spaces more stylish, functional and comfortable, a trend that has also led to a boom in the premium home appliance and high-end furnishing markets.
To introduce a wider audience to their shared vision of luxury, LG SIGNATURE and Molteni&C S.p.A are again joining forces to showcase their specialized products for a more refined way of living. Expanding the partnership with the Italian premium lifestyle and furniture brand is a testimony to both brands’ commitment toward a common goal to make the good life accessible to even more consumers.
Last year’s collaboration culminated in LG SIGNATURE OLED TVs being showcased at the renowned Molteni Museum in Italy and Molteni&C flagship stores across Europe and North America. This year, the partnership will focus on activating a variety of initiatives promoting a premium lifestyle to an even larger audience.
Starting this month, interested customers may visit designated Molteni&C showrooms to place an order for LG SIGNATURE products, making upgrading a living room or bedroom that much more convenient. LG OLED TV will also be featured in the 2021 Molteni&C collection catalog as part of the company’s 505 UP series, a modular wall shelving and multimedia system designed by Molteni&C artistic director Nicola Gallizia. The system’s sophisticated, refined design aligns with and completes the sense of unity and craftsmanship that comes with the exclusive offering.
The Molteni&C collaboration will also extend to Contract Atelier, a luxury housing renewal project led by Molteni&C in partnership with globally renowned architecture and home appliance brands. LG SIGNATURE products will be exhibited on digital displays inside a new showroom opening in Milan next month.
By forging strong partnerships with premium global brands such as Molteni&C, LG SIGNATURE is demonstrating to discerning consumers the benefits of combining cutting-edge technology with beautiful, modern aesthetics to create a more luxurious, refined living space. And for consumers who appreciate the finer aspects of life, creating a living environment where both beauty and functionality exist in harmony is a worthy aspiration.