Home Appliances That Take Care of Themselves

According to Britannica, a home appliance is “any of numerous and varied electric, electromechanical, or gas-powered devices introduced mainly in the 20th century to save labor and time in the household.”

By this definition, domestic appliances that require a lot of care would not be very effective appliances. There’s nothing worst than dust and grease build-up for keeping your air conditioner or oven working their best. To ensure that its home appliances maintain optimal performance and over a span of many years, LG is introducing a number of products that are smart enough to take care of themselves.