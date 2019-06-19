Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Hotel TVs with Alexa for Hospitality Enhance The Guest Experience

Beyond News 19/06/2019

Share this content

LG HOTEL TVS WITH ALEXA FOR HOSPITALITY ENHANCE THE GUEST EXPERIENCE

LG Business Solutions and Amazon are bringing Alexa for Hospitality to LG’s industry-leading hotel TVs, the companies announced in the United States at the Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition and Conference, billed as the world’s largest hospitality technology trade show.

LG HOTEL TVS WITH ALEXA FOR HOSPITALITY ENHANCE THE GUEST EXPERIENCE

Guests will now be able to use the Echo device installed in their hotel room to experience a new set of Alexa voice features on LG Hotel TVs for the first time. Guests will have the option to temporarily and securely connect their Amazon account to the Alexa-enabled device in their room so they can listen to their personal music from services such as Amazon Music, Spotify and Pandora.

LG HOTEL TVS WITH ALEXA FOR HOSPITALITY ENHANCE THE GUEST EXPERIENCE

What’s more, guests can ask Alexa to find a show from their favorite genre, or browse the TV guide – all just by using their voice without pressing any buttons. Guests will be able to ask Alexa for hotel-specific information like pool hours, fitness center location or request hotel services such as room service or housekeeping. The LG TV will inform guests about activities and encourage them to ask Alexa for more information about activities they may enjoy, like happy hour, or to book services such as a car to the airport before their flight home.

LG HOTEL TVS WITH ALEXA FOR HOSPITALITY ENHANCE THE GUEST EXPERIENCE

Adding to its industry-leading smart hotel TV solutions, LG delivers further voice recognition assistance to the guest room with its award-winning Pro:Centric smart TV platform. LG’s Pro:Centric-enabled hotel TVs continue to offer hoteliers and AV managers the ability to supply more content options and greater connectivity than ever before.

LG HOTEL TVS WITH ALEXA FOR HOSPITALITY ENHANCE THE GUEST EXPERIENCE

The intuitive LG Pro:Centric platform makes switching between content options – including broadcast TV, streaming services, external devices and today’s most popular entertainment providers – simple and fast. With the Pro:Centric custom application, users can easily dive into and enjoy a limitless world of premium content – including 4K streaming and HDR – from the most popular entertainment providers. Pro:Centric also empowers users with its Smart Share feature, which makes connecting to personal devices in order to access photos, music or movies a breeze.

LG HOTEL TVS WITH ALEXA FOR HOSPITALITY ENHANCE THE GUEST EXPERIENCE

Major hotel operators are planning to begin rolling out the Alexa for Hospitality integration with LG Hotel TVs later this year with full deployment expected in the first half of 2020. The new Alexa guest features on the LG Pro:Centric Direct platform are being demonstrated in LG’s booth at HITEC 2019, June 17-20, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA.

#2019
Back to List

Related Content

LG Bootcamp, Nurturing Tomorrow’s Innovators
Beyond News

LG Bootcamp, Nurturing Tomorrow’s Innovators

Learn More
Bringing Good Vibes to Australia via ‘Life’s Good With Optimism’ Campaign
Beyond News

Bringing Good Vibes to Australia via ‘Life’s Good With Optimism’ Campaign

Learn More
Enrich Your Everyday Life With LG Lifestyle Screens
Beyond News

Enrich Your Everyday Life With LG Lifestyle Screens

Learn More