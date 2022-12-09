Innovators Worldwide Take on Better Life for All Mission

To inspire and collaborate with like-minded innovators responding to the world’s most imminent challenges with their novel ideas LG opened up applications for its first-ever LIFE’S GOOD AWARD this September.

True to its name, this challenge solicited innovative solutions aligning with LG’s goal of creating a Better Life for All in two areas: Innovation for the Planet, which targets solutions that help preserve and repair the environment, and Innovation for People, solutions that prioritize safety, usability and accessibility for users of varying abilities and disabilities.