Jackson Tisi and Young Artists Deliver Message of Hope

This year, LG called on 531 young auteurs from 33 countries to capture the peoples, cultures and landscapes around the world that highlight the good in life. Tisi led the way with his exceptional creative vision, weaving the clips together into a vibrant 20-minute documentary short . The impactful collaboration was shaped around LG’s optimistic message, Life’s Good, but the story is told in the voice of the young visionaries through the lens of their own unique and powerful experiences, delivering a colorful variety to the project both in terms of subject matter and aesthetic visuals.