LG Awes Thai Market With State-of-the-Art Air Solution

Also, AI Energy Management allows users to set energy consumption targets, which can help lower the overall power usage of the Multi V i, ultimately reducing excessive power use and monthly bills.

LG Multi V i not only contributes to saving energy but also creates a comfortable indoor environment, promoting the well-being of occupants and supporting sustainable building operations. It boasts an array of impressive features, empowered by its highly evolved AI engine, delivering a seamless user experience. For instance, the Remote Upgrade system allows VRF solutions to automatically update the software to the latest version without the need for staff to visit individual houses for an installation. Considering all these features, the product is perfectly designed to meet the altering demands in businesses, especially in Thailand where the pervasive heatwave continues to hit.