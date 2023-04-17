LG CEO Shares Insight on Leadership at ‘CEO F.U.N. Talk’

The CEO also stressed the importance of and being open to feedback and opinions. “With the firm belief that the answer always lies with our customers, we all need to be brave optimists who always boldly take challenges and ceaselessly innovate the way we work,” added CEO Cho. “We should always remember that our future will be determined by how we think and work now.”

After talking about leadership and the characteristics of a good leader, the CEO addressed questions and concerns of team leaders regarding the relationship between executives and members of their teams.

First, to answer a question about how to become an executive from a team leader, CEO Cho said, “A phrase I always say is ‘lead your boss’, which means you need to convince your bosses and make results proving your capabilities with execution. Only by doing this will team members respect their leaders and management will also recognize these leaders.” Continuing, the CEO stated that, if a team leader has three bosses who have been promoted thanks to their performance and five team members who are willing to take part in any of their projects, it is a matter of time before that person is promoted to an executive position. “This means you have proven your value as a leader.”

In response to a question about his method of overcoming work burnout, CEO Cho answered, “Based on my own personal experience, it is imperative that you manage stress and release it before it builds up to the point of leading to burnout.”

To conclude the CEO F.U.N. Talk, Mr. Cho said, “The opportunity to listen closely to your experiences and opinions as team leaders is very meaningful to me, and it has been an absolute honor to be able to share my thoughts with you all.”

CEO Cho has already spent more than 150 hours in the air visiting nine countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Central and South America this year. Each time he visits local offices, he prioritizes partaking in open communications with employees to listen to their opinions as well as share his vision and philosophy with employees in each country.