LG Earns Top Spot on Youtube Ads Leaderboard on International Women’s Day

“The core motivation behind developing this story line was to thank Indian consumers for their trust and love for the brand LG on our 20th anniversary,” said Kim Ki-wan, president of LG Electronics India. “It is an emotional story and we are extremely touched that this video is enjoyed by a large female audience as the message is about a woman and her aspirations. We will continue to bring offerings that will create a more dynamic world for women and push for their progress through technological empowerment.”