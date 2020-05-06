LG NANOCELL TV, YOUR NEW EXERCISE PARTNER

Keeping fit has always been challenging but even more so during these days of social distancing. With gyms and parks closed world over, it’s tougher now more than ever to muster the motivation to stick to a cardio or high-intensity interval training (HIIT) regimen, let alone go out for a quick spin on the bike.

To encourage people to stay active during these unprecedented times, LG Turkey came up with an idea that was not only fun but also gave individuals the motivation to participate. After all, who wouldn’t want to win a brand-new 55-inch LG NanoCell TV? Held over two weeks, the LG NanoCell Indoor Cycle Challenge was an interactive event that provided participants with the opportunity to get some exercise and have fun competing against others for bragging rights and of course, that new TV.