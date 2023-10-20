LG OLED Brings Cinematic Joy to Busan International Film Festival

“Through the establishment of the LG OLED New Currents & Vision Awards, we are supporting the independent film creators in Korea and Asia to try new technical attempt in their artwork,” said Kate Oh, vice president of the Brand Communication Division at the LG Home Entertainment Company. “In addition, we will continue to inspire movie fans around the world to experience infinite possibilities of visual artistry with LG OLED TVs that offers the differentiated viewing experiences.”

“While we have been considering the means to support filmmakers in Korea, we have achieved a positive outcome through closer cooperation with LG Electronics,” said Jung Hanseok, programmer for Korean cinema at BIFF, who expressed his anticipation of the new collaboration. “We will continuously support emerging and independent filmmakers in Korea and Asia.”

By hosting the LG OLED Awards at BIFF, the company had the opportunity to open possibilities to talented film directors around the world while also showcasing the technological prowess of LG OLED TVs, which have been chosen by many filmmakers as reference displays for their projects thanks to impressive contrast and unparalleled color representation.

Along with establishing the LG OLED Awards at BIFF, the company is actively promoting the optimal viewing experience provided by LG OLED with various filmmakers and colorists. Consumers can even visit the LG OLED Movie Club to check out content recommended to watch on LG OLED TVs.