LG OLED Brings Cinematic Joy to Busan International Film Festival
As the curtain rose on the 28th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), a wave of cinematic joy and festive excitement swept through the vibrant streets of Busan, South Korea. A hub for cinematic celebration, BIFF is renowned for nurturing emerging talent and connecting cultures through the universal language of film. With this spirit, the LG OLED Awards made their debut at the festival this year, joining hands with BIFF to not only support the film industry but promote rising directors and independent filmmakers in South Korea and Asia.
LG presented two awards at the festival to acknowledge outstanding innovation in visual aesthetics. The LG OLED New Currents Award gives recognition to emerging Asian filmmakers’ first or second feature films, and the LG OLED Vision Award celebrates independent Korean filmmakers with high quality and unique vision.
(From left to right) Director Hur Jang and Director Jeong Beom, recipients of LG OLED Vision Award
A panel of industry experts from the film and content creation industries collaborated to determine the recipients of the distinguished awards, and after careful deliberation, the much-anticipated winners were recently announced at the KNN Theater in Busan. Thai director Patiparn Boontarig received the LG OLED New Currents Award for his exceptional work, ‘Solids by the Seashore,’ while Korea’s Jeong Beom and Hur Jang earned the LG OLED Vision Award for their cinematic achievement, ‘The Berefts.’ In addition to these honors, both winners were granted LG OLED evo 77-inch models and a cash prize.
At the ceremony, the LG OLED evo 77-inch G3 model played video clips to introduce the award entries on the stage, and the LG SIGNATURE OLED M (Model 97M3) was also showcased, representing a decade of excellence in OLED technology. Visitors were impressed with the world’s largest 97-inch OLED TV which boasts wireless capabilities that can transmit 4K resolution content at a 120Hz refresh rate.
“Through the establishment of the LG OLED New Currents & Vision Awards, we are supporting the independent film creators in Korea and Asia to try new technical attempt in their artwork,” said Kate Oh, vice president of the Brand Communication Division at the LG Home Entertainment Company. “In addition, we will continue to inspire movie fans around the world to experience infinite possibilities of visual artistry with LG OLED TVs that offers the differentiated viewing experiences.”
“While we have been considering the means to support filmmakers in Korea, we have achieved a positive outcome through closer cooperation with LG Electronics,” said Jung Hanseok, programmer for Korean cinema at BIFF, who expressed his anticipation of the new collaboration. “We will continuously support emerging and independent filmmakers in Korea and Asia.”
By hosting the LG OLED Awards at BIFF, the company had the opportunity to open possibilities to talented film directors around the world while also showcasing the technological prowess of LG OLED TVs, which have been chosen by many filmmakers as reference displays for their projects thanks to impressive contrast and unparalleled color representation.
Along with establishing the LG OLED Awards at BIFF, the company is actively promoting the optimal viewing experience provided by LG OLED with various filmmakers and colorists. Consumers can even visit the LG OLED Movie Club to check out content recommended to watch on LG OLED TVs.
For more stories on how LG OLED inspires the world of cinematic art and the passion of movie lovers, stay tuned to LG Newsroom.