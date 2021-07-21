And when it comes to hygiene, no other TWS earbuds on the market today can match the LG TONE Free FN6. Its innovative UVnano charging case that harnesses the power of ultraviolet-C light to refresh the earbuds’ speaker mesh effectively kills pathogens such as bacteria during the powered charging cycle.1 In just minutes the speaker mesh is germ-free and fully powered for hours of listening pleasure. The eartips are made from soft, medical-grade ear gel that is both non-toxic and hypoallergenic for all-day comfort.2 And because these buds are rated IPX4, there’s no need to worry when working out or running through the rain.