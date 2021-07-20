What’s more, LG’s SELF-LIT Museum will see LG’s stunning OLED TVs displaying art at the world’s best-known museums while SELF-LIT Masterpiece will focus on the creativity of contemporary artists at renowned international art galleries. The self-lit technology of LG’s next-generation TVs boasts the accuracy and the color palette required to convey artists’ intentions without any compromise. Back in Seoul at the end of the year, LG’s SELF-LIT Bridge project will express the unique value of LG OLED and LG’s determination to bring consumers the best viewing experiences possible.

It’s rare for a technology to be called a work of art and yet, there is perhaps no better way to describe LG OLED. Stay tuned to see how LG OLED continues to redefine the definition of art in a way no other technology can.