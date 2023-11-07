Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

[Mobility Inside] Overseas Hubs of LG's Mobility Technology

 

 

Beyond News 07/11/2023

Share this content

World-class companies recognize the importance of owning and controlling proprietary technology, with the leaders emphasizing how the original and unique technology is a key determinant of success and the foundation for fostering innovation in areas yet to be ventured by others. This is probably why LG CEO William Cho often says, “Acquiring and developing proprietary technology is vital for survival.”

[Mobility Inside] Overseas Hubs of LG's Mobility Technology

The same applies to the mobility business. As cars evolve ever more into ‘computers on wheels,’ the integration of cutting-edge technologies such as autonomous driving, big data, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing and 5G is advancing the future of automobiles. In anticipation of the changes taking place, LG’s Vehicle component Solutions (VS) Company has constantly strived over the years to develop exclusive mobility technology, which involves establishment of its overseas R&D centers.

 

To give a better glimpse of what they are and what they do, we will take a closer look at LG Soft India (LGSI) and LG Electronics Development Vietnam (LGEDV).

[Mobility Inside] Overseas Hubs of LG's Mobility Technology

 

Researchers from LG headquarters (HQ) and LGSI collaborating in Bengaluru, India

Based in Bengaluru, India, LGSI is the company’s largest overseas R&D center and a key partner of LG VS Company in the development of infotainment software solutions including vehicle telematics, Audio Video Navigation (AVN) unit, instrumental cluster, Center Information Display (CID) and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The center regularly holds meetings with LG HQ in Seoul, South Korea, to review solutions and benchmark one another in efforts to develop optimal solutions for globally renowned automotive OEMs.

[Mobility Inside] Overseas Hubs of LG's Mobility Technology

LGSI holds frequent workshops with OEMs to discuss work scopes, check on development processes and review verification results as well as the quality of engineering outputs. The combination of such operations helps strengthen the capabilities of the staff at not only the R&D center but also HQ, ultimately contributing to the further improvement in the quality of the company’s mobility solutions. The center’s extensive development experience also plays a big role in the advancement of other businesses such as LG Home Entertainment Company’s webOS platform and AI solutions.

[Mobility Inside] Overseas Hubs of LG's Mobility Technology

 

Researchers from LG HQ and LGEDV collaborating in Hanoi, Vietnam

LGEDV, with offices in Hanoi and Danang, Vietnam, is another major overseas R&D center that works closely with LG VS Company. It is responsible for the development and verification of LG’s major product solutions. The engineers at LGEDV are known for their extensive knowledge in solution development as well as their zeal for self-improvement. They boast abundant experience not only in development capabilities, but also in overall aspects of software engineering, including project management, quality assurance and code quality management.

[Mobility Inside] Overseas Hubs of LG's Mobility Technology

The significance of LG’s overseas R&D centers has grown in recent years with the emergence of Software-defined Vehicles. Unlike traditional automobiles that relied heavily on mechanical components, trending vehicles are now integrating vehicle components with software that can satisfy diverse demands and conditions in terms of variety, quality, safety, reliability and even entertainment.

 

Under such circumstances, it is necessary to see things from various perspectives and discuss solutions based on different experiences in order to come up with original technologies, which is why LG is garnering talents from across the globe. With engineers from diverse backgrounds and skills, LG will continue its journey of developing innovative solutions to offer mesmerizing mobility experiences.

#2023
Back to List

Related Content

LG Bootcamp, Nurturing Tomorrow’s Innovators
Beyond News

LG Bootcamp, Nurturing Tomorrow’s Innovators

Learn More
Bringing Good Vibes to Australia via ‘Life’s Good With Optimism’ Campaign
Beyond News

Bringing Good Vibes to Australia via ‘Life’s Good With Optimism’ Campaign

Learn More
Enrich Your Everyday Life With LG Lifestyle Screens
Beyond News

Enrich Your Everyday Life With LG Lifestyle Screens

Learn More