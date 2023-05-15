[On the Job] Organically Grown Innovation: LG tiiun

While forced to stay at home during the global pandemic, many people took up the hobby of gardening as a way to pass the time, reconnect with nature and cope with the effects of long periods of social isolation.

According to a survey conducted by Trees.com , an online resource for gardening advice, 68 percent of Americans have cared for at least one houseplant since 2020, with 38 percent of Americans between the ages of 18 and 24 doing so for the first time during lockdowns. Of the young adults surveyed, more than half said that they turned to gardening to improve their mental health.