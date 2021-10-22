Retro Meets Next-Gen at Goldstar Arcade in Seoul

Inspired by 1970’s American diners, the café adds to the unique vibe of the Goldstar Arcade. As well as being a great place to recoup before the next race, match or battle, the café is also where visitors can head to buy exclusive merchandise, including canvas tote bags, tea mugs and tumblers, all emblazoned with the logo of LG’s precursor, Goldstar.

With engaging, interactive experiences like those on offer at the Goldstar Arcade, LG will continue to connect with younger consumers while highlighting the unmatched performance and capabilities of its industry-leading OLED TVs.