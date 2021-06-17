Taking a Firm Stance on Patent Infringement

In the world of technology, intellectual property (IP) is one of the most valuable assets of a company. Patents, the legal proof of IP, can cost a company hundreds of millions of dollars in R&D over many years and many man- and women-hours of work. But earning a patent is just the first step. A patent holder must also be willing to protect it from unauthorized use, often at great expense of money and time. Given that IP is the life’s work of many of its engineers and scientists, LG has adopted an aggressive strategy to protect the inventions and discoveries of its employees.

LG has a long and storied history in scientific innovation, none probably as notable as its innovations in 4G/LTE and 5G wireless technologies. In fact, LG has one of the strongest patent portfolios when it comes to 4G/LTE and 5G, with more than 6,000 patent families worldwide. And even with LG’s announcement to exit the mobile business , its wireless patents will continue to contribute to LG in the form of revenue and future innovation. Protecting IP is important because companies have a responsibility to the employees who expect their companies to do whatever it takes to keep their innovation from being commoditized by unscrupulous players.

