The Important Role of Independent Certification in Automotive Safety

“Our organization is extremely happy and blessed to be LG’s partner in this kind of projects, as LG is one of the most successful companies in the area,” said Manual Diez, global field manager of cybersecurity and functional safety at TÜV Rheinland. “LG will be one of the main actors in the automotive world by keeping the high standards of quality LG is known for.”

“As a Tier 1 global automotive parts supplier, it took a lot of effort and time from our team to obtain this certification,” said Dr. Kim Jin-yong, president of the LG Electronics Vehicle component Solutions Company. “We will strive to become an innovative partner for our customers in the auto parts industry by securing high quality and productivity.”

Independent testing and certification firms play an important role in the automotive ecosystem by making sure the players deliver quality, reliable products. And that’s a role that all automobile and component makers should get behind.