The Important Role of Independent Certification in Automotive Safety
For companies involved in the business of automobiles, there’s nothing more important than safety. Safety is so important that for some, it’s the biggest selling point when promoting their products. Today’s consumers are too savvy to just believe the words in a brochure or commercial. Moreover, automotive components are even more challenging to communicate because consumers are unfamiliar with everything that goes into a car and what they do.
For LG’s fast growing vehicle component solutions business, certification of functional safety technologies that are key to the future of the autonomous vehicle is especially rewarding. The ISO 26262 Functional Safety Product certificate for LG’s ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) front camera module was issued by TÜV Rheinland, one of the world’s leading global testing organizations. LG also received a Functional Safety Process certificate for the entire development progress from product design and verification to production.
The ISO 26262 certification is an automotive international standard that guarantees the functional safety of each product and process by measuring the probability of an accident occurring due to a breakdown in automobile parts or error in the product development process. This certification is becoming more important as global automakers increasingly demand higher functional stability as a prerequisite for the supply of parts, especially for autonomous driving.
LG’s ADAS front camera module plays the important role of being the “eye” of a self-driving car as it collects a multitude of traffic information in front of the vehicle. The ADAS module recognizes obstacles and makes quick decisions such as braking when there is a risk of collision. The module also helps ensure safer driving by tracking the lanes on the road and maintaining a certain distance from other vehicles.
“Our organization is extremely happy and blessed to be LG’s partner in this kind of projects, as LG is one of the most successful companies in the area,” said Manual Diez, global field manager of cybersecurity and functional safety at TÜV Rheinland. “LG will be one of the main actors in the automotive world by keeping the high standards of quality LG is known for.”
“As a Tier 1 global automotive parts supplier, it took a lot of effort and time from our team to obtain this certification,” said Dr. Kim Jin-yong, president of the LG Electronics Vehicle component Solutions Company. “We will strive to become an innovative partner for our customers in the auto parts industry by securing high quality and productivity.”
Independent testing and certification firms play an important role in the automotive ecosystem by making sure the players deliver quality, reliable products. And that’s a role that all automobile and component makers should get behind.