The Perfect Smartphone for You

When choosing a new smartphone, there are many factors that contribute to one’s purchase decision with price, specs and design being the most commonly cited factors. But with so many reasonable, capable phones available today, how does one go about making that final decision?

LG’s current crop of offerings has something for everyone, boasting form factors and feature sets that provide differentiated value and unique user experiences. So, no matter what your taste, needs or budget, LG has you covered. Below is a guide to choosing the best LG smartphone for you.