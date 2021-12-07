We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
The Warmth and Comfort of Family, Friends and Sustainable Heat Pump
It’s human nature to want to belong and to feel loved. After all, humans are social animals. Whether it’s visiting grandma’s farm every summer or the extended family gathering on dad’s birthday for the past twenty years, these events reinforce the sense of belonging and warmth that connect one generation to the next through the sharing of values and experiences.
LG’s recently launched #CareForWhereYouLive campaign is all about creating warmth and a feeling of belonging through advanced LG technologies. With LG Therma V air-to-water heat pump (AWHP), for example, anyone can create a warm and comfortable environment for family gatherings no matter how cold and windy it is outside.
The lead video in the heartwarming campaign begins with a elderly woman waiting patiently at her doorstep for her grandson, who is coming to stay with her. In a series of touching vignettes, we see how she cares for him as he grows from boy to teenager to man, and how she created the foundation for him to one day create a warm, loving home of his own. And when the time comes when grandmother can’t wait on her doorstep anymore, she will know that her grandson and his family will be in good hands with LG Therma V.
More sustainable than conventional heat pumps, AWHP systems use advanced technology and simple physics to move outdoor air indoors and vice versa, all while using less electricity and for greater energy efficiency. LG’s AWHP solution offers reliable space heating and hot water supply all year-round, without the use of any fossil fuels. Better for the home and the planet, LG’s sustainable system minimizes electricity consumption by an incredible 75 percent by using air drawn from outside the home as a heat source.1
At up to four times more energy efficient than a traditional boiler, LG Therma V is a cost-effective heating and hot water solution for any home. Recognizing the financial and environmental benefits of AWHP systems, many European governments are now offering tax reductions and other incentives to encourage more residents to make the switch to these low-impact solutions.2
#CareForWhereYouLive is the latest in an ongoing series of LG initiatives presenting simple ways that everyone can help do their part to ensure a better tomorrow. It follows LG’s successful #CareForWhatYouWear campaign encouraging people to adopt a more sustainable approach to their wardrobe.
To see how LG Therma V can help create warm, sustainable homes where families can keep cherished traditions alive – and create new rituals to pass on to future generations – please follow the link.
1 Comparing LG Therma V R32 Series and Electrical Boiler under Low Temperature and Average Climate conditions. The ratio indicates general figure for understanding purpose. The result may differ depending on the actual operation and usage environments. Therma V uses 75% of natural energy absorbed from outside air and the rest of 25% comes from electricity, significantly reducing CO2 emission compared to oil or gas boilers.
2 Governmental support for homeowners switching to AWHP solutions may differ by country.