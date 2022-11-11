“Rebuilding Together and Lowe’s are longtime partners and know the importance of making sure to replace or repair homes with materials that will last while also saving the homeowner money on energy bills,” said Beth Morrison, executive director of Rebuilding Together, who thanked LG — 2022 Energy Star Partner of the Year — for its important role in providing energy efficient appliances.

Gary and Pat Turpin moved to the Hidden Valley neighborhood of Charlotte in 2000 after Mr. Turpin served in the U.S. Army, where he received the National Defense Service Medal among other honors. Mr. Turpin is visually impaired, and it has been difficult for the family to keep up with home repairs and maintenance.