Welcome to UltraCity, The New Creative Map in Fortnite

LG UltraGear has built a stellar reputation among the global gaming community since its establishment in 2018. In addition to providing exceptional gaming experiences with its superior monitors, LG UltraGear has been an active supporter of esports, engaging in collaborations, sponsorships and activations that have brought the brand closer to its audience. As a part of these ongoing efforts, the new Fortnite map and upcoming competition event will give LG yet another valuable opportunity to interact with gamers, while also delivering an ‘explosive’ outside-the-square brand experience.

* About Fortnite and Fortnite Creative: Fortnite Creative is a mode in Fortnite, developed by Epic Games, that offers a wide range of tools to empower anyone to design games and experiences. In Creative, anyone can build their own online experience for free and share it with Fortnite’s audience around the world. Fortnite is one of the world’s most popular games and social entertainment destinations, with more than 400 million registered accounts. Hundreds of thousands of unique experiences can be accessed in Creative, all built and published by community members. This is an independently created Fortnite Creative experience and is not sponsored, endorsed, or administered by Epic Games, Inc.