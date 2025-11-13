LG and Mercedes-Benz Discuss Expanding “One LG Solution” Collaboration

SEOUL, Nov. 13, 2025 — Executives from LG Electronics, LG Display, LG Energy Solution and LG Innotek met with Mercedes-Benz AG to discuss expanded collaboration under LG’s “One LG Solution” strategy. Focused on leveraging the combined expertise of LG Group affiliates, this effort brings together the four companies driving the Group’s automotive components business.

The meeting took place on November 13 at LG Twin Towers in Yeouido, Seoul, during the visit of Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, to Korea. Participants included William Cho, CEO of LG Electronics; Jeong Cheol-dong, CEO of LG Display; Kim Dong-myung, CEO of LG Energy Solution; and Moon Hyuk-soo, CEO of LG Innotek, alongside Mathias Vaitl, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Korea and other senior executives.

Discussions centered on strengthening cooperation to support Mercedes-Benz’s vision for the future of mobility – including the transition to electric vehicles (EVs) and the establishment of a flexible, sustainable global production network driven by digitalization and automation.

In line with this shared vision, LG Electronics, LG Display, LG Energy Solution and LG Innotek presented their next-generation solutions in EV components, batteries, displays and autonomous driving sensors, seeking new ways to strengthen integration under the One LG Solution framework.

The four LG Group affiliates already work closely with Mercedes-Benz across multiple core areas of mobility technology:

LG Electronics and Mercedes-Benz have long worked together on core systems for software-defined vehicles (SDVs), including in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) and advanced driver assistance systems. A notable example is the co-developed OLED-based IVI system for the Mercedes-Benz EQS, featuring a curved panoramic display that spans the entire dashboard – reflecting the growing trend toward immersive, large-format in-vehicle screens.

LG Display has been supplying advanced Plastic OLED (P-OLED) panels to Mercedes-Benz since 2020. Built on flexible plastic substrates, the P-OLED panels deliver exceptional image quality and enable elegant, curved designs, including those featured in Mercedes-Benz’s next-generation MBUX Hyperscreen infotainment system.

LG Energy Solution continues its partnership with Mercedes-Benz in the area of electric vehicle batteries.

LG Innotek is in discussions to expand cooperation in autonomous driving sensor technologies, including vehicle camera modules, LiDAR and Radar.

“At Mercedes-Benz, we firmly believe that strategic, collaborative partnerships are the driving force which shapes our next generation vehicles,” said, Ola Källenius, CEO of Mercedes-Benz AG. “Together with LG, we share a vision built on innovation, quality and sustainability. By combining our strengths, we’re creating vehicles that will set new global standards.”

“We will further solidify our strategic partnership with Mercedes-Benz by leveraging our core competencies in the vehicle components business – from our user experience-centric value proposition to our integrated SDV solution portfolio and globally proven technology and reliability,” said William Cho, CEO of LG Electronics.

