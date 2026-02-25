LG Electronics Receives 26 Awards at iF Design Award 2026

News Summary



LG Electronics received 26 awards at the iF Design Award 2026, recognizing design excellence across multiple categories.

Awarded entries span Product, UX/UI, Architecture and Service Design, reflecting LG’s human-centered and innovation-driven design approach.

Honored products include the LG CLOiD™ home robot and LG OLED evo W6, demonstrating integration of advanced technology and design.

LG Flagship Store D5 and an inclusive “easy-read” guide were also recognized, highlighting LG’s commitment to customer experience and social value through design.

SEOUL, Feb. 25, 2026 — LG Electronics (LG) announced that it received 26 awards at the iF Design Award 2026, in recognition of design excellence across a wide range of categories. Organized by iF International Forum Design GmbH, the iF Design Award evaluates entries based on innovation, functionality, differentiation and impact across nine disciplines: Product, Communication, User Experience (UX), User Interface (UI), Packaging, Interior Architecture, Professional Concept, Architecture and Service Design.

Among the award-winning innovations was the LG CLOiD™ home robot, capable of performing a wide range of household tasks and designed to blend seamlessly into the home environment, and the LG OLED evo W6, a 9-millimeter-class-thin True Wireless Wallpaper TV with Hyper Radiant Color Technology, representing a new level of OLED picture quality performance.

Additional recognized products include the LG gram Pro laptop, featuring ultra-light “Aerominum” material; the LG UltraGear OLED evo™ curved gaming monitor; three LG XBOOM audio products designed to enhance diverse listening experiences; the LG Whisen Objet Collection Cool air conditioner with a refined minimalist design; the LG PuriCare™ Bath Air System, which helps improve indoor comfort through integrated air and humidity management; and LG WallFit, an air purifier solution designed to maximize space efficiency with a slim, flush-to-wall form factor. An AI agent UX developed for employees was also recognized.

Beyond products, LG’s Flagship Store D5 in Seoul received an award in the Architecture category for embodying the company’s innovation and brand vision through spatial design. In addition, an easy-to-read guide designed to help children with developmental differences understand appliance usage and operating principles was recognized for advancing inclusive and sustainable design.

“We will continue advancing customer-centered design innovation while strengthening our core businesses and exploring new growth opportunities,” said Chung Wook-jun, head of the Corporate Design Center at LG Electronics.

