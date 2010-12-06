LG AND VMWARE JOIN FORCES TO ACCELERATE ENTERPRISE ADOPTION OF EMPLOYEE-OWNED SMARTPHONES

SEOUL and PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 7, 2010 -– LG Electronics (LG) and VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), today announced a partnership to help enterprises of all sizes improve security and control of sensitive corporate data while enabling more flexible access via employee-owned mobile devices.

Using end user computing technology from VMware, LG is aiming to increase its footprint in the enterprise sector while providing more options for both consumer and business customers. This new technology will enable users to adopt the mobile device of their choice, while allowing corporate IT departments to manage sensitive data on those devices with enterprise-level security and compliance.

Initial efforts include enabling LG smartphones to securely run a work account in isolation from a user’s personal account on a single mobile device. With this feature, LG mobile users will be able to safely carry a single device for both personal and work use. Solutions using mobile virtualization technology from VMware are expected to be available on LG smartphones in 2011.

“The enterprise and SMB markets are key areas of focus for LG,” said Ki S. Kim, Vice President of Global Enterprise Solutions at LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “Our partnership with VMware is part of LG’s global strategy to develop smart mobile devices for businesses. Enterprise IT organizations are looking for a way to embrace the growing trend of employee-owned mobile devices at work, while still maintaining control over their corporate data. VMware’s industry leadership provides a platform for LG to extend its presence in enterprises and deliver compelling solutions that address the challenges raised by the convergence of IT and mobile communications.”