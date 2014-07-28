Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG ANNOUNCES START OF SALES OF 105 INCH 21:9 CURVED ULTRA HD TV

Corporate 29/07/2014

With 5K Resolution and CinemaScope 21:9 Aspect Ratio,

 

LG’s Latest TV Redefines Immersive Viewing

LG ANNOUNCES START OF SALES OF 105 INCH 21:9 CURVED ULTRA HD TV

SEOUL, July 29, 2014 — First shown to the public at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January, the 105-inch CURVED ULTRA HD TV from LG Electronics (LG) became available for pre-orders this week in South Korea. With a resolution of over 11 million pixels (5120 x 2160) and CinemaScope 21:9 aspect ratio, LG’s model 105UC9 TV delivers a truly immersive viewer experience with ultra-sharp, lifelike images and stunning virtual surround sound.

 

The LG CURVED ULTRA HD TV’s cinematic 21:9 aspect ratio LCD screen features 11 million pixels, five times more than on a Full HD TV. With such a high pixel density, images are rendered with a sharpness and clarity that has to be seen to be believed. The 105UC9 achieves its superior picture quality through LG’s True 4K Engine Pro and IPS 4K Panel. True 4K Engine Pro eliminates visual errors and can upscale lower-resolution content into near-Ultra HD quality while the IPS 4K Panel provides consistent contrast, true-to-life colors and a wide viewing angle.

 

“The vision behind LG’s 105-inch 21:9 CURVED ULTRA HD TV was to bring the movie theater into the living room,” said In-kyu Lee, senior vice president and head of the TV Division at LG’s Home Entertainment Company. “Featuring a curved 5K CinemaScope screen and a 7.2 channel speaker system, the 105UC9 is LG’s most spectacular ULTRA HD TV yet. This product pushes the envelope in home entertainment innovation and demonstrates what is possible when you bring today’s most advanced TV technologies together.”

 

LG’s TV also delivers incredible audio through a built-in 7.2 channel, 150W sound system. Incorporating LG’s ULTRA Surround concept and developed in partnership with premium audio products manufacturer Harman Kardon, the speaker array produces a powerful and rich audio experience. The multi-channel system complements the TV’s 21:9 CinemaScope screen with a sonic performance worthy of an actual movie theater.

 

With the same aspect ratio as a Hollywood motion picture, the 105UC9 CinemaScope 21:9 screen recreates the movie experience in the home. The curvature of the display has been carefully calibrated to maximize the immersive ambiance. What’s more, when viewing programs in 16:9 format, the unused screen space on the sides can display additional information or programming details to enhance the viewing experience.

 

The 105UC9 ensures an immensely satisfying user experience via LG Smart+TV, which is centered on the intuitive webOS platform. LG’s webOS makes everything simple and fast, whether it’s switching between content, discovering exciting new shows, apps and services, or connecting to media stored on external devices. And with the help of the friendly, animated BeanBird character, webOS also makes the initial setup and connection process quicker and a lot more enjoyable. And by combining Film Patterned Retarder (FPR) 3D technology with extremely high picture resolution, LG’s 4K 3D+ feature offers unobtrusive and compelling 3D viewing pleasure. And thanks to the 4K 3D Upscaler, content in SD, HD and Full HD is converted into crystal-clear, near-Ultra HD resolution.

 

The LG 105UC9 will be rolled out in other markets from the fourth quarter. Prices and exact dates of availability will be announced locally.

 

# # #

#2014
Back to List

Related Content

LG Nova Unveils Next Generation of AI-First Ventures at CES 2026
Corporate

LG Nova Unveils Next Generation of AI-First Ventures at CES 2026

Learn More
LG to Showcase “Innovation in tune with you” at CES 2026
Corporate

LG to Showcase “Innovation in tune with you” at CES 2026

Learn More
LG Announces Organizational Changes for 2026
Corporate

LG Announces Organizational Changes for 2026

Learn More