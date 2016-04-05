LG ELECTRONICS HONORED BY U.S. EPA AS 2016 ENERGY STAR® PARTNER OF THE YEAR, EARNS 2016 CLIMATE COMMUNICATOR AWARD

SEOUL, Apr. 6, 2016 ― LG Electronics has been recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) with the 2016 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year–Sustained Excellence Award for continued leadership in protecting the environment through energy efficient consumer electronics and home appliance products. LG also earned the 2016 ENERGY STAR Climate Communicator Award for efforts to raise consumers’ awareness of the impact of climate change.

“LG is proud of its partnership with ENERGY STAR and our positive environmental impact in the United States,” said William Cho, president and CEO of LG Electronics USA. “We’re helping American consumers experience Innovation for a Better Life by creating products that deliver energy savings without sacrificing performance or style. At the same time, we’re helping consumers understand how energy efficiency helps fight climate change.”

EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy applauded LG for its accomplishments. “By continued collaboration with ENERGY STAR, LG is helping Americans save money, save energy, and do their part to reduce our nation’s greenhouse gas emissions that exacerbate climate change. LG demonstrates a strong commitment to energy efficiency and to preserving a healthy planet for future generations, and I’m proud to recognize LG with our highest form of recognition, as ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year–Sustained Excellence,” she said.

Recognized as ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for the five consecutive years, LG is committed to developing the most innovative and energy-efficient products that provide consumers with superior performance while lessening the impact on the planet, said Cho, who was named by CR Magazine as Responsible CEO of the Year, in large part due to his leadership in energy efficiency and environmental sustainability.

According to the EPA, “LG distinguished itself as a champion for improving the environ-ment through energy efficiency and conveying the benefits of ENERGY STAR certified products.” Key 2015 accomplishments include:

Offering hundreds of ENERGY STAR certified models in a range of product categories including clothes washers, clothes dryers, refrigerators, televisions and monitors, and increasing the total number of ENERGY STAR certified models by 15 percent over 2014.

Promoting the ENERGY STAR 2015 Flip Your Fridge program with a breakthrough campaign on The Ellen DeGeneres Show , and announcing its full-fledged support of the 2016 Flip Your Fridge program.

, and announcing its full-fledged support of the 2016 Flip Your Fridge program. Generating billions of impressions with an ongoing nationwide campaign about the impact of climate change and the benefits of ENERGY STAR, including integrating ENERGY STAR messaging into LG’s fan fest presence at the NCAA® Men’s Final Four® and highlighting ENERGY STAR on LG’s New York Times Square Billboard.

Increasing its trade show presence with ENERGY STAR certified products featured at 10 events, including CES® and Greenbuild, among others.

Reaching its more than 2,000 U.S. employees with updated materials featuring ENERGY STAR certified products and ways to reduce their own environmental impact.

Highlighting LG’s 2016 Climate Communicator Award, EPA Administrator McCarthy said, “LG has helped consumers understand how their energy-saving actions can have a positive impact on the climate.”

The 2016 ENERGY STAR Sustained Excellence Awards are given to organizations to recognize their contributions to reducing harmful carbon pollution through superior energy efficiency efforts. These awards recognize ongoing leadership across the ENERGY STAR program, including energy-efficient products, services, new homes, and buildings in the commercial, industrial, and public sectors.

Since its inception in 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners have helped prevent a total of more than 2.4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions. In 2015 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners provided more than $11 billion in societal benefits due to reducing damages from climate change.

LG’s ENERGY STAR accomplishments will be recognized in Washington on April 13.

# # #