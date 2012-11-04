LG ELECTRONICS WINS SEVEN 2012 BEST-OF-YEAR AWARDS FROM USA TODAY’S REVIEWED.COM

Industry-Leading LG Innovations Span Top

Consumer Electronics, Home Appliance Categories

SOMMERVILLE, Mass., Nov. 1, 2012 -– Reviewed.com, a division of USA Today focusing on consumer-product testing, recognized LG Electronics with seven of its prestigious “Best of the Year” awards for LG home entertainment and home appliance innovations. Top honors include industry’s best 2012 products in the HDTV, refrigerator and range categories, as well as “Best Innovation” awards for LG’s Blast Chiller refrigerator technology and TurboWash™ laundry technology

Reviewed.com’s Best of the Year Awards are based on its market-leading, comprehensive reviews in multiple categories. For over 10 years, Reviewed.com has put thousands of products to the test, all for the sake of the informed purchase. Each site features standardized, lab-tested, scientific reviews and comparison tools that empower consumers with all the information they need before making a purchase.

“As a company that prides itself on innovation, it’s gratifying to be recognized as the industry’s best across various categories,” said James Fishler, senior vice president, marketing and go-to-market operations, LG Electronics USA. “This honor reflects LG’s success in enhancing consumers lives through innovation — whether it’s never-before-seen technologies such as our Blast Chiller to time-saving laundry features or the amazing experience on our CINEMA 3D Smart TVs.”

Leading the HDTV category for 2012, LG home entertainment products earned three top Reviewed.com awards: the “Best 3D TV” (model LM9600), “Best LCD TV” (model LM7600) and “Best Mid-Range LCD” (model LM6200).

Each of these models features LG’s innovative CINEMA 3D technology, which provides a comfortable 3D effect and theater-like experience using light-weight, comfortable glasses. All include LG’s Smart TV platform for simple access to limitless content like Netflix, Hulu Plus and more, as well as a web browser and loads of content sharing options via built-in Wi-Fi. Appealing to design-focused consumers, the LM9600 and LM7600 feature LG’s new Cinema Screen design – a nearly frameless look, for a streamlined, modern feel that also provides a more immersive viewing experience.

Named “Best French-Door Refrigerator,” LG’s Super-Capacity refrigerator model LFX31925 features a 31-cubic-foot capacity along with a host of technologies designed to help keep food fresher longer. In the cooking category, LG’s free-standing range model LRE3023ST was named “Best Electric Range” for 2012. The appliance features the largest capacity in the industry at 6.3 cubic feet, along with LG’s Infrared Grill system for quicker heating and juicier results, while cutting cooking time by more than 20 percent.

In home appliances, LG also captured two “Best Innovation” honors for its washer and refrigerator technologies.

Recognized as the top washer/dryer innovation, LG’s TurboWash technology allows consumers to save 20 minutes per load*, even on large loads, without sacrificing cleaning performance. This technology is available across a variety of washers -– from entry-level models to LG’s industry-leading 5.1 cubic-foot Mega-Capacity washer (model WM8000HVA). The LG Blast Chiller, a popular feature of LG’s Super-Capacity French-door refrigerator (model LFX31935) can cool a room-temperature 12-ounce beverage can in less than five minutes.

The Reviewed.com “Best of the Year” awards are selected annually by its editors and based on results from standardized and scientific testing. A division of Gannett Co.’s USA Today since January 2011, Reviewed.com conducts its testing in dedicated facilities that feature lab quality imaging, acoustic and display testing equipment. These objective, proprietary testing methods give Reviewed.com a competitive edge with easy to understand reviews that compare products side-by-side.

For more information on these awards and LG’s award-winning products, please visit www.reviewed.com and www.lg.com, respectively.

*Based on AHAM-HLW-1-2010 test protocol. Cotton/Normal or comparable cycle at default settings, 8-lb loads, front load washers only. Excludes other LG manufactured products. Excludes quick wash or comparable cycles intended for small, lightly soiled loads only.

**Internet connection and certain subscriptions required and sold separately. Content and services vary by product and are subject to change without notice.

For a small percentage of the population, the viewing of stereoscopic 3D video may cause discomfort such as dizziness or nausea. If you experience any of these symptoms, discontinue using the 3D functionality and contact your healthcare provider.

Designs, features and specifications subject to change without notice. LG LED TVs are LCD TVs with LED backlighting.