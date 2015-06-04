Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG ENCOURAGES CONSUMERS TO “CONSUME WITH CARE” ON WORLD ENVIRONMENT DAY

Corporate 05/06/2015

LG Kicks Off Global Volunteer Day to Commemorate UN Initiative,
Awards LG Products to Participating Consumers

SEOUL, June. 5, 2015 — To commemorate its sixth year of collaboration with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), LG Electronics (LG) will mark the occasion with a global employee volunteer program to start on World Environment Day (WED), June 5. World Environment Day (www.unep.org/wed) was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1972 and is run by UNEP to raise global awareness and to encourage citizens to take positive environmental action to protect the Earth. In addition to encouraging its employees to volunteer, LG will also encourage consumer participation in many markets with an online campaign to award LG products to the best environmental photos and videos.



The theme of World Environment Day this year is Seven Billion Dreams. One Planet. Consume with Care. As UNEP’s longtime partner, LG will screen the organization’s WED video on its outdoor LED displays in Times Square in New York City throughout the month of June as well as engaging in environmentally-focused activities with employees around the world. LG staff in the United States will be engaged in cleanup activities in three communities, Russian LG employees will be involved in tree planting and battery recycling and staff in Brazil will start a vegetable garden at a local orphanage.

 

“We appreciate the global community and the millions of people who participate in WED, including LG, for making WED their platform for doing something positive for the environment,” said Achim Steiner, UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of the UN Environment Programme. “Our daily decisions as consumers, multiplied by billions, have a colossal impact on the environment. World Environment Day is the opportunity for everyone to realize the responsibility to care for the Earth and to become agents of change.”

 

To encourage more consumers to participate in World Environment Day, LG will be sponsoring a social media campaign in key markets to encourage its Facebook followers to submit photos and videos that best illustrate this year’s theme, Seven Billion Dreams. One Planet. Consume with Care. Winners would be selected based on the number of likes collected throughout the month of June with winners receiving LG merchandize such as G4 smartphones. Participating markets will post additional details and rules on the local LG Facebook page starting on June 5.

 

#2015
