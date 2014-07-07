Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG G WATCH ANDROID WEAR DEVICE NOW AVAILABLE WORLDWIDE

Corporate 08/07/2014

AOD (always-on display) with “Glance-able” Smart Notifications Right From Your Wrist

LG G WATCH ANDROID WEAR DEVICE NOW AVAILABLE WORLDWIDE

SEOUL, July 8, 2014 — LG Electronics (LG) today announced that the LG G Watch —one of the first to market wearable running Android Wear™— is now available for purchase from the Google Play Store (http://play.google.com) as well as key retailers around the world. LG G Watch is the first Android Wear™device to feature a button-free design with a display that remains “always-on” for maximum convenience and usability (video at http://youtu.be/qYwZami-Pa8).

 

“As one of the first Android Wear devices to market, we see this as the beginning of a long-term commitment to making wearables running Android Wear a household name,” said Dr. Jong-seok Park, president and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “We’re confident that once consumers see how useful and compelling LG G Watch can be, it will be integrated into their daily lives, just as smartphone have done.”

 

Highlights of the LG G Watch include:

 

￭ Compatibility with smartphones running Android 4.3 or higher with the Android Wear™app available at Google Play Store

 

￭ Simple new user experience designed around cards, which provide useful information on your wrist when it’s needed

 

￭ Accurate voice recognition so you can get things done quickly and easily by just asking questions

 

￭ The AOD (always-on display) allows you to glance at information without having to wake the display or pressing any buttons

 

￭ Powered by a large 400mAh battery, the largest among Android Wear™ devices

 

￭ Straps are interchangeable with any standard 22mm watch band

 

LG G Watch will beavailable both online and offline in twelve countries: United States, Canada, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Australia, India, Japan and South Korea. In fifteen other countries, among which include key markets such as Brazil, Mexico, Russia, Singapore and New Zealand, the LG G Watch will be available at retailers. Prices will be announced locally in each market.

 

Key Specifications:

 

• Chipset: 1.2GHz Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 400

 

• Display: 1.65-inch LCD IPS (280 x 280)

 

• Memory: 4GB eMMC / 512MB RAM

 

• Battery: 400mAh

 

• Operating System: Android Wear™

 

(compatible with smartphones running Android 4.3 and above)

 

• Size: 37.9 x 46.5 x 9.95mm

 

• Weight: 63g

 

• Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.0

 

• Sensors: 9-Axis (Gyro/ Accelerometer/ Compass)

 

• Color: White Gold/ Black Titan

 

• Other: Dust and Water Resistant (IP67)

 

# # #

#2014
