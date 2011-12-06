LG GOES SOCIAL THIS HOLIDAY SEASON WITH FUN CONTENT, CONTESTS ONLINE

SEOUL, Dec. 7, 2011 — LG Electronics (LG) is expanding its social marketing and offering brand entertainment opportunities through LG Mobile’s official global Facebook page (www.facebook.com/lgmobile) with a Christmas seasonal promotion event.

Through LG’s first social promotion titled Lay-Z Santa, effective now until December 21, LG Mobile fans will be given various entertaining content such as fun multimedia and e-cards as well as daily quiz challenges to win LG phone prizes.

Lay-Z Santa offers fun music videos and catchy hit hop tunes on LG’s official YouTube channel and Facebook page. In addition to the multimedia content, Lay-Z Santa egreeting cards will be available during the promotion period. Fans anywhere in the world will be able to send an e-card to friends and loved ones to celebrate this special season together. The promotion also involves simple daily quizzes for LG Mobile fans to win premium smartphones such as LG Optimus 3D or LG Optimus Black.

“This Christmas seasonal promotion is a way of thanking fans all over the world for their loyalty and support of the Optimus smartphone brand,” said Dr. Jong-seok Park, President and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “This event will serve as an excellent blueprint for further future promotions and we will continue to develop promotions and actively engage with our global fan base.”

The Lay-Z Santa campaign is featured on LG Mobile’s official global Facebook page

(www.facebook.com/lgmobile) and teaser videos are available for viewing on the official LG Mobile YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/lgmobile). Details regarding the promotion participation can also be found on the LG Mobile Facebook page.

