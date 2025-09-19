LG Honored by World’s Top Three Industrial Design Awards for Outstanding Innovation

SEOUL, Sep. 19, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG) has again earned global recognition for its design innovations, this year receiving a total of 100 awards from the world’s three most prestigious design competitions: the Red Dot Design Award, the iF Design Award and the International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA).

LG recently added to its already considerable success at the 2025 Red Dot Design Award by taking home 12 honors in the Brands & Communication Design category. The company was recognized for the exceptional user experience (UX) design of its LG ThinQ smart home platform and webOS smart TV platform, and for the design of the FURON symbol, which conveys the warmth and care delivered by LG’s “empathetic intelligence” agent.

The Red Dot Design Award annually acknowledges outstanding achievements across three distinct categories: Product Design, Design Concept and Brands & Communication Design. The Brands & Communication category highlights new innovations that provide outstanding user convenience and excellent efficiency.

Earlier this year, LG was recognized in the Red Dot Award’s Product Design and Design Concept categories, receiving the prestigious Best of the Best accolade. In the Product Design category, the company received 35 awards for a wide range of products, including refrigerators, washing machines, dryers, TVs, air conditioners, air purifiers, audio solutions, monitors and commercial robots. In the Design Concept category, My Taste Company, an in-house venture of LG, earned the Best of the Best accolade for DUOBO, a capsule coffee machine featuring innovative technologies for convenient and personalized coffee brewing.

At the IDEA Awards, organized by the esteemed Industrial Designers Society of America, LG added 16 more awards to its impressive tally for 2025.

One of the unique LG innovations honored at IDEA, the LG SIGNATURE OLED T is the world’s first transparent and true wireless OLED TV. Enabling users to effortlessly switch between transparent and opaque screen modes via remote control, the remarkable OLED T has now been lauded by the Red Dot, iF and IDEA design award programs.

LG’s IDEA–winning products also include the LG SIGNATURE refrigerator with Smart InstaView™, LG ARTCOOL air conditioner, LG StanbyME 2 and the FURON symbol design.

Additionally, LG received a total of 36 awards at the iF Design Award 2025 (announced in April), including a coveted Gold Award. The company was recognized in categories such as Product Design, Communication, UX, UI and Packaging.

In Product Design, notable winners included LG ThinQ ON, the company’s AI home hub, and LG QNED TV, which delivers immersive viewing experiences and a slim, premium design. Among the company’s other honorees were the LG ThinQ Character, which can communicate with customers in a friendly, human-like manner through the ThinQ app; and LG Iconography (UI), a unified visual system that intuitively conveys each product’s features and services – both of which were recognized in the Communication, UX, UI and Packaging categories.

Under the vision of a Better Life for All, LG is redefining design by making products and services more accessible, intuitive and inclusive. Through deep lifestyle research, the company identifies real customer needs – based on behaviors, values and preferences – and applies integrated design and technology solutions that deliver meaningful, differentiated experiences across every touchpoint.

“Through our commitment to lifestyle-driven design and innovation, we will continue to deliver solutions that enhance user convenience and resonate with customers at an emotional level,” said Chung Wook-jun, head of the Corporate Design Center at LG Electronics.

