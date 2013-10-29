LG KICKS OFF NEW SOCIAL MEDIA CAMPAIGN, ‘HIDDEN WORLDS’

The premise of Hidden Worlds is an adventurous journey where users take on the role of an explorer trying to rescue a female author who is trapped in the beautiful but mysterious world of six colors within the TV screen. The interactive social movie element adds to the enjoyment, allowing participants to earn credits and become eligible for prizes by overcome challenges and obstacles. Throughout the journey, participants will also get the chance to effectively experience LG’s innovative picture quality through cameo roles played by next generation displays such as Curved OLED TV and Ultra HD TV. Addtionally, key features of the company’s latest flagship smartphone, LG G2, will make an appearance in the story.