LG OLED NAMED ‘BEST TV OF THE YEAR’ BY USA TODAY’S REVIEWED.COM FOR SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR

SEOUL, Nov. 10, 2015 ― Reviewed.com, a division of USA TODAY, has honored LG Electronics USA with seven of its 2015 Best of the Year Awards, a prestigious recognition based on extensive lab-tested reviews and expert technical analysis. LG products across home entertainment and home appliance categories received top accolades, including LG’s 65EF9500 flat 4K OLED TV, which earned the coveted Best Television of the Year designation for the second year in a row, as well as the Best 4K Television honor.

In the Best Smart TV Platform category, LG’s webOS 2.0 platform earned the top honor, reinforcing its revolutionary interface as best-in-class technology designed to make finding and switching between content options ― including broadcast TV, streaming services and external devices ― easy and simple for consumers. A range of LG home appliance products were also recognized as 2015 Best of the Year Awards honorees by Reviewed.com, including the LG Mega-Capacity Front-Load Washer, Single Gas Oven Range, Ultra-Large Capacity Front-Load Washer featuring LG’s TurboWash® technology, and LG Black Stainless Steel.

“The experts have spoken. Reviewed.com’s Best of the Year award confirms what we’ve been saying all along ― that LG’s OLED TV is the head of the pack,” said David VanderWaal, head of marketing, LG Electronics USA. “These awards, which also recognize LG home appliances, are a testament to LG’s ongoing efforts to create innovative new offerings across a range of categories that make consumers’ lives better.”

LG home entertainment products earned Reviewed.com’s 2015 Best of the Year Awards honors in a number of major categories:

Best Television of the Year

Best 4K Television

LG Flat 4K OLED TV (65EF9500)

LG’s flat 4K OLED TV combines the intense detail of 4K ULTRA HD and the superior contrast and color of OLED to display the ultimate in picture quality, with an amazingly slim depth of a few millimeters and a stylish, frameless design. LG’s revolutionary OLED technology delivers a breathtaking picture with perfect blacks and incredible color, even at wide viewing angles like no LCD/LED TV can. It’s the world’s first flat OLED 4K TV and the first fully HDR-enabled OLED TV, allowing consumers to display HDR content from both streaming partners and external devices. Available in 65-inch and 55-inch class sizes, the EF9500 series also represents the first ENERGY STAR-certified 4K OLED TVs.

Best Smart TV Platform

LG webOS 2.0

LG’s webOS Smart TV is designed to make switching between content options ― including broadcast TV, streaming services and external devices ― intuitive and fast. LG webOS features simple switching to let users quickly shift the content they like, as well as simple discovery to help find new sources of entertainment from 4K partners such as Amazon Instant Video, Netflix™, YouTube™, now DIRECTV and many more Full HD options.1

LG home appliance products earned Reviewed.com’s 2015 Best of the Year Awards honors in a number of major categories:

Best Washing Machine of the Year

LG Mega-Capacity Front-Load Washer (WM800HVA)

LG’s Mega-Capacity Front-Load Washer features the largest capacity front load washer in its class 2 at 5.2 cubic feet, so it can wash more clothes ― including larger, bulky items ― in fewer loads, saving time and money in energy usage. In fact, there is enough space to effectively clean a king-size comforter and full set of king bedding in a single load. It also boasts LG’s innovative TurboWash® technology that allows users to save up to 30 minutes per load, even with larger loads of laundry, while still offering outstanding cleaning performance. 3 This model also received the 2015 ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient designation which recognizes the most efficient products among those that qualify for the ENERGY STAR.

Best Gas Range

LG Single Gas Oven Range (LRG4115ST)

LG’s Single Gas Oven Range features a variety of technologies designed for better cooking performance. The unit comes equipped with LG’s proprietary ProBake Convection™ technology, which allows items to be baked to perfection on every rack, every time. Inspired by commercial-grade ranges, LG moved the heating element from the bottom of the oven to the back wall (where the convection fan is located) for optimal heat distribution. Users will enjoy consistent browning on top and bottom, with every cookie baked to perfection. This new range also features LG’s EasyClean® technology, which delivers a clean oven in just 10 minutes ― the fastest oven-cleaning feature yet ― without strong chemical fumes or high heat.

Best Value Front-Load Washer

LG Ultra-Large Capacity Front-Load Washer (WM3575CV)

LG’s Ultra-Large Capacity Front-Load Washer also features LG’s TurboWash® technology that allows users to save up to 30 minutes per load, even with larger loads of laundry, while still offering outstanding cleaning performance. 4 Its capacity at 4.5 cubic feet of space allows the user to do more laundry in fewer loads, saving time and energy. This washer is ENERGY STAR® qualified, meaning it is among the most energy-efficient washers in its class, and impacts the consumer’s utility bills, energy and water usage, and the environment.

Best New Finish in Appliances

LG Black Stainless Steel

LG’s newest kitchen suite including a refrigerator, range, microwave and dishwasher features a distinctive design, thanks to its black stainless steel exterior. Darker than traditional stainless steel, this new finish gives the refrigerator a unique and sophisticated look that complements the décor and aesthetic of any modern kitchen space. The darker hue surface is also layered with a special coating material that makes it fingerprint and smudge resistant, allowing the new finish to stay beautiful.

For more information on these awards and LG’s award-winning products, please visit www.reviewed.com and www.lg.com, respectively.

1 4K/UHD content delivery standards still being developed. Wireless Internet connection & certain subscriptions required and sold separately. Agreement to smart TV terms and conditions required to use certain smart features. Content and services vary by product and are subject to change without notice. webOS does not support Flash. In order to stream 4K content you need you will need a high speed Internet plan capable of receiving 20Mb per second of data.

2 Based on manufacturers published specs of front load washers with a width of 29 inches or less.

3 Compared to an LG top load washer without TurboWash. Based on AHAM-HLW-1-2010 test protocol. Cotton / Normal or comparable cycle at default settings, 8 lb. loads. Excludes quick wash or comparable cycles intended for small, lightly soiled loads only.

4 Compared to an LG top load washer without TurboWash. Based on AHAM-HLW-1-2010 test protocol. Cotton / Normal or comparable cycle at default settings, 8 lb. loads. Excludes quick wash or comparable cycles intended for small, lightly soiled loads only.

