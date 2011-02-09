Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG OPTIMUS BLACK CREATES ART WITH KEITH HARING

Corporate 10/02/2011

Collaboration to Bring Pop Art Stylishness to Smartphones

LG OPTIMUS BLACK CREATES ART WITH KEITH HARING

SEOUL, Feb. 10, 2011 – LG Electronics (LG) is making a statement in smartphone design with a collaboration with the Keith Haring Foundation. The partnership will see artwork from the legendary American pop artist featured on LG’s Optimus Black, which at just 6 mm (at its thinnest point) and 109 grams, takes the crown as the world’s slimmest and lightest Android-powered smartphone.

 

“Keith Haring inspired the art world with his energetic, colorful images which are recognized by millions of people around the world,” said Dr. Jong-seok Park, President and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “We hope to capture some of that ‘joie de vivre’ through this partnership as it’s perfectly consistent with our ‘Life’s Good’ philosophy.”

 

LG and the Keith Haring Foundation have selected two of the artist’s works to create iconic back covers for the LG Optimus Black. This is the second time LG has worked with the foundation — in 2008 LG and the foundation collaborated on the LG KF600 and LG KF700 with the goal of bringing more art into people’s lives.

 

Making a bold visual statement, the LG Optimus Black offers sleek and smooth lines that are both stylish and functional. No matter how it’s held, the LG Optimus Black delivers high-quality sound as a result of an antenna designed to be completely free from physical interference.

 

Featuring the NOVA display, the Optimus Black provides optimal brightness and readability under any lighting conditions. The NOVA screen delivers a more natural web browsing experience by displaying truer whites while also cutting energy use by 50 percent compared to conventional LCDs. The Optimus Black also offers a more intuitive user environment where frequently used functions can be accessed directly from the locked screen with a tap, tilt or shake command. Other features include the world’s first 2 megapixel front-facing camera and Android 2.3 upgrade capability.

 

The LG Optimus Black will be available in black, white and other color variations in select European markets next month. Visitors to the Mobile World Congress 2011 will be able to see firsthand the Keith Haring LG Optimus Black from February 14 to 17.

 

For more information and product images visit www.lgnewsroom.com/MWC2011.

 

# # #

#2011
Back to List

Related Content

LG Nova Unveils Next Generation of AI-First Ventures at CES 2026
Corporate

LG Nova Unveils Next Generation of AI-First Ventures at CES 2026

Learn More
LG to Showcase “Innovation in tune with you” at CES 2026
Corporate

LG to Showcase “Innovation in tune with you” at CES 2026

Learn More
LG Announces Organizational Changes for 2026
Corporate

LG Announces Organizational Changes for 2026

Learn More