LG OPTIMUS BLACK CREATES ART WITH KEITH HARING

SEOUL, Feb. 10, 2011 – LG Electronics (LG) is making a statement in smartphone design with a collaboration with the Keith Haring Foundation. The partnership will see artwork from the legendary American pop artist featured on LG’s Optimus Black, which at just 6 mm (at its thinnest point) and 109 grams, takes the crown as the world’s slimmest and lightest Android-powered smartphone.

“Keith Haring inspired the art world with his energetic, colorful images which are recognized by millions of people around the world,” said Dr. Jong-seok Park, President and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “We hope to capture some of that ‘joie de vivre’ through this partnership as it’s perfectly consistent with our ‘Life’s Good’ philosophy.”

LG and the Keith Haring Foundation have selected two of the artist’s works to create iconic back covers for the LG Optimus Black. This is the second time LG has worked with the foundation — in 2008 LG and the foundation collaborated on the LG KF600 and LG KF700 with the goal of bringing more art into people’s lives.

Making a bold visual statement, the LG Optimus Black offers sleek and smooth lines that are both stylish and functional. No matter how it’s held, the LG Optimus Black delivers high-quality sound as a result of an antenna designed to be completely free from physical interference.

Featuring the NOVA display, the Optimus Black provides optimal brightness and readability under any lighting conditions. The NOVA screen delivers a more natural web browsing experience by displaying truer whites while also cutting energy use by 50 percent compared to conventional LCDs. The Optimus Black also offers a more intuitive user environment where frequently used functions can be accessed directly from the locked screen with a tap, tilt or shake command. Other features include the world’s first 2 megapixel front-facing camera and Android 2.3 upgrade capability.

The LG Optimus Black will be available in black, white and other color variations in select European markets next month. Visitors to the Mobile World Congress 2011 will be able to see firsthand the Keith Haring LG Optimus Black from February 14 to 17.

For more information and product images visit www.lgnewsroom.com/MWC2011.

# # #