LG OPTIMUS G PRO HONORED WITH BEST LTE DEVICE AWARD AT LTE WORLD SUMMIT 2013

Corporate 26/06/2013

Premium 4G LTE Smartphone Receives Top Accolade

 

for Industry Leading Performance and Features

AMSTERDAM, June 26, 2013 ㅡ LG Electronics (LG) today announced that its premium 4G LTE smartphone, Optimus G Pro, received the Best LTE Device/Handset Award at the LTE World Summit 2013. This award comes in recognition of the device’s superior LTE capabilities, wide range of consumer-centric features, ease-of-use, seamless inter-device connectivity and elegant design.

 

 

LTE World Summit, held this year in Amsterdam from June 24-26, is now in its ninth year. Widely viewed as world’s leading 4G event, the event attracts the mobile industry’s key decision makers and thought leaders. With over 3,000 attendees, 250-plus guest speakers, more than 125 exhibitors and a large contingent of print and online media, this year’s event was one of the biggest and most widely covered LTE World Summits to date.

 

 

Thanks to the rapid proliferation of high speed LTE networks, more and more consumers are now able to enjoy high quality content on their mobile devices. Correspondingly, there has been a sharp increase in the demand for premium LTE smartphones capable of delivering an immersive viewing experience. Equipped with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 processor,a 5.5-inch 1080p Full HD IPS display and a host of convenient UX features, LG’s award-winning Optimus G Pro delivers speedy performance, unsurpassed picture quality and an intuitive user-interface.

 

 

“We are honored and delighted to have been recognized with this prestigious award,” said Dr. Jong-seok Park, president and CEO of the LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “The Optimus G Pro is a clear example of how LG is offering consumers the very best in mobile technology and user experience. Far from resting on our laurels, we are already hard at work developing the next generation of advanced LTE devices and network technologies.”

 

 

The Optimus G Pro incorporates a number of LG’s world-class LTE technologies.The superior device also supports all LTE frequency bands, making the device compatible with any 4G LTE network in the world. With a quad-band mobile antenna, the handset is able to secure the fastest LTE speeds, supporting both 2×2 and 4×2 multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) channel configuration. The Optimus G Pro also delivers fast, seamless data transmission thanks to its ability to perform packet switch handover between W-CDMA and LTE networks. What’s more, a lightning quick 1.7 GHz CPU provides the highest LTE data throughput available, enabling consumers to enjoy outstanding multimedia experiences. Advanced LTE network speeds and the powerful CPU also gives the Optimus G Pro superior multitasking functionality.

 

 

# # #

#2013
