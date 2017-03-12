LG STEALS THE SPOTLIGHT WITH RECORD NUMBER OF 2017 iF DESIGN AWARDS

SEOUL, Mar. 13, 2017 — LG set another record for a Korean-based company by being honored with 30 iF Design Awards for excellence, including the most prestigious iF Gold Award for the company’s CordZero™ canister vacuum cleaner. In addition to the iF Gold Award, other distinctions were awarded to products such as LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W, LG Gram, LG V20 and LG Tone Bluetooth headsets.

For more than 60 years, the iF Design Awards has been one of the premiere design competitions in the world. Organized by iF International Forum Design GmbH of Germany, the guiding principles behind the awards has been to identify, support and promote good design and to raise awareness of design among the public and the role it plays in consumers’ lives. This year’s competition saw a total of 5,500 products submitted from 59 countries.

In awarding the Gold Award to LG CordZero, the judges praised the cordless vacuum cleaner for its comfort, usability and convenience. What’s more, each of the four products in LG’s uber-premium SIGNATURE lineup has been recognized for design excellence by iF. The beautiful and impossibly thin LG SIGNATURE TV W received the iF recognition this year, following last year’s wins by the LG SIGNATURE refrigerator, washing machine, air purifier and original OLED TV.

In addition, the LG SIGNATURE Gallery was recognized in both the Communications and Interior Architecture categories. Unveiled at IFA 2016 in Berlin, the 140 square meter exhibit was designed specifically to highlight the “Art of Essence” design philosophy behind the collection of premium appliances and TV.

“LG’s product designs draw inspiration from our understanding of the essential needs of our customers,” said Noh Chang-ho, vice president and head of corporate design at LG Electronics. “These awards demonstrate how our commitment to aesthetics is transforming the user experience. We will continue to offer products that challenge the boundaries of beauty and function.”

