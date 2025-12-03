LG to Showcase “Innovation in tune with you” at CES 2026

SEOUL, Dec. 3, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG) invites global audiences to join the LG World Premiere press conference on January 5 at 08:00 (PST) at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Under the banner of its CES® 2026 theme, “Innovation in tune with you,” LG will share its vision for elevating daily life through Affectionate Intelligence – delivering harmonized and seamlessly connected customer experiences.

With global media in attendance, LG will unveil a portfolio of AI-powered solutions that combine world-class devices and solutions with advanced AI core technologies. LG is evolving its products into intelligent solutions designed to expand meaningful connectivity between devices, people and spaces. This evolution extends from the home to mobility and urban environments, enabling a more seamless and elevated life journey.

The groundbreaking products revealed and demonstrated during LG World Premiere will be on show throughout CES 2026 at LG’s booth. Along with the latest products and solutions from LG, visitors will be able to explore and enjoy a variety of unique, AI-fueled innovation experiences and immersive, interactive installations aligned with the company’s customer-centered vision and exhibition theme.

LG World Premiere will be livestreamed on the LG website, LG Global YouTube channel and LG Global X channel.

