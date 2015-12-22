LG TO UNVEIL LG SIGNATURE PREMIUM LINEUP AT CES 2016

SEOUL, Dec. 23, 2015 — LG Electronics (LG) is planning to shake up the home entertainment and appliance market with the launch of new premium lineup at CES 2016. The new high-end products from LG will be a differentiated brand, featuring innovations unique to LG SIGNATURE. The new lineup will be introduced for the first time at CES with sales to commence in key target markets in North America, Europe and Asia soon after.

The LG SIGNATURE lineup was carefully selected and designed by a special team within the company with input from leading design experts. LG SIGNATURE will initially consist of a television, refrigerator, washing machines and air purifier, with more products to be added as the brand expands.

The visualization of “essence” was the inspiration behind the design philosophy of the LG SIGNATURE brand. To achieve the streamlined look of LG SIGNATURE, the products were stripped of all features that detracted from the brand’s spirit. The result is a family of products of the finest quality that delivers a sense of exclusivity to its owners.

All are encouraged to visit www.LGSIGNATURE.com for a sneak preview before CES. Outdoor pedestrians at Times Square, New York City and Piccadilly Circus, London will be able to see the video on LG billboards starting today.

“By drawing on the best of LG’s incredible technology and design innovation, the LG SIGNATURE brand will open up new opportunities for high-end appliances and consumer electronics,” said Brian Na, executive vice president and LG’s global marketing officer. “LG’s leadership in both brown and white goods gives us a unique advantage that very few companies have. Who better to introduce such a brand than LG?”

